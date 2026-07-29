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A Father Fighting to Rebuild Family Stability

Goal$6,500 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byFrancisco Villalobos

Fundraiser funds will be received by Francisco Villalobos

A Father Fighting to Rebuild Family Stability

Nineteen months ago, Jesus Christ changed my life.


After years of struggling with alcoholism and gambling addiction, I finally surrendered my life to Him. By God's grace, I have remained sober for the past 19 months. During that time, I lost over 80 pounds, rebuilt broken relationships, and worked hard to become the father and man God called me to be.


Today, I am employed as a Quality Engineer at Hydraflow in Fullerton and have stable income again. The good news is that I finally have a path forward. The challenge is surviving the financial damage from the past long enough to get there.


Every day I look at my 5-year-old daughter and remember exactly why giving up is not an option. She deserves stability, security, and a father who never stops fighting for her future.


Unfortunately, after years of setbacks, I am facing approximately $12,000 in accumulated obligations and past-due expenses. My immediate goal is to raise $6,500 to cover rent, child support, school expenses, vehicle repairs, and other essential bills. While it won't eliminate all of my financial obligations, it will provide enough stability for me to continue moving forward and work my way through the rest on my own.


I want to be completely honest: this situation is nobody's fault but my own. I am not asking for help because I refuse to take responsibility. I am asking for help because I am taking responsibility and doing everything in my power to make things right.


A combination of my own poor financial decisions, job losses, many months without a paycheck, medical emergencies, car accidents, scams, and accumulated debt created a financial hole that I have been unable to recover from despite my best efforts.


I am not asking people to build my future for me—I'm asking for help protecting the future I am already working hard to rebuild.


I never imagined I would be asking strangers for help. As difficult as this is, I know asking for help is better than allowing pride to hurt the people I love.


Right now, I am relying on my daughter's mother for transportation to and from work because my own vehicle needs repairs. She works full-time while completing her master's degree at Azusa Pacific University. Fixing my transportation would allow me to maintain my employment, continue providing for my family, and reduce additional strain on our household during an already difficult season.


Without help, we risk falling further behind on critical obligations that could threaten our housing stability and force my daughter's mother to delay completing her master's degree.


I don't believe my mistakes define me, and I don't believe this chapter is the end of my story. With God's help, hard work, and the support of others, I believe my family and I can make it through this season.


How Funds Will Be Used


- Rent and housing expenses

- Child support obligations

- School expenses

- Vehicle repairs needed to maintain employment

- Essential household bills

- Past-due obligations accumulated during this difficult season


If you've ever been given a second chance in life, then you understand why I refuse to give up on mine.


If you feel led to help my family during this difficult season, any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean more than I can express. If you are unable to give, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers and for sharing this campaign with others.


Whether you donate, share this campaign, or simply pray for my family, please know that I am deeply grateful.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for giving me the opportunity to keep fighting for my family and continue rebuilding the life God has given me.


May God bless you and your family.


With gratitude,


Francisco Villalobos

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