A Family’s Fight Against Decline and Exploitation:

Our family is in a crisis, and we’re asking for help to protect our dad and the company he spent his life building.

My siblings and I never imagined we’d be here selling homes, draining savings, and taking on huge legal bills just to try to keep our father safe and preserve what he intended for his children and long-time employees. We’ve already spent over $100,000 on court cases related to his guardianship and the family trust, and we are reaching the point where we cannot continue without support.





Our dad’s health and why we’re worried

Based on his medical records, our dad has vascular disease, and he has suffered a frontal lobe stroke (all of which if asked he will deny as he did in court). In everyday life we see confusion, memory problems, sudden anger (he has been banned from several fine dining restaurants in and around The Woodlands), poor judgment, and extreme stress. From our perspective as his children, this feels very much like the kind of cognitive decline doctors describe in conditions such as vascular dementia.





We are deeply concerned that he needs a proper neurological and neuro-psychological evaluation. In our opinion, he does not understand how vulnerable he is or how serious his risks are, including the possibility of another stroke that could be life-changing or life-ending.





In the guardianship case, the court process only allowed evaluations through a short list of psychiatrists rather than a neurologist. Because of that limitation, the case did not result in the kind of help we were seeking for him, despite what we see in his daily functioning and what is noted in his charts.





What the records and filings show

We are not asking anyone to take our word alone but this story goes so deep that it really could be a Netflix Documentary. We are relying on documents and events that professionals have already reviewed:

BDO forensic accounting report: An independent forensic accounting by BDO concluded that trust and/or company funds were used for personal spending on luxury retail purchases, travel, spa services, and similar expenses, with total personal spending exceeding $3,000,000 over time. A substantial portion of that spending came from accounts connected to the trust and our dad’s company, not from separate personal funds.

Bank records: Bank statements and transaction records show large withdrawals and transfers from trust and company accounts that have not been repaid and, to our knowledge, were not made for the benefit of the trust beneficiaries or the long-term health of the business.

Court filings: In the trust case, our filings describe our concerns that funds have been moved and spent in ways we believe are inconsistent with our dad’s long-term wishes and with the trust documents he signed when he was healthier and thinking clearly.

Ranch condition and repair estimates: The ranch and other assets that should be maintained and generating income have been allowed to fall into disrepair.

From our perspective, these facts show a pattern where our dad’s money, trust assets, and company resources are being used for purposes that do not truly benefit him, the trust beneficiaries, or the employees who depend on his business.





Why we believe he is being exploited and isolated

We believe our father is being exploited financially and emotionally by people around him at a time when his judgment is impaired.

We are afraid that what is happening amounts to elder abuse, and we have raised those concerns in court through the guardianship and trust proceedings. We have seen situations where our dad is told one version of events, then gradually persuaded to accept a different narrative that minimizes what happened and makes other people’s behavior seem harmless. One example is a man who, by our understanding, was presented as a boyfriend but later described to our dad as just a friend or “overseer” (that word was actually used in our court hearing which the judge was even shocked).





Due to what we believe are patterns of manipulation and coercion, we are now having to watch all of this unfold largely from afar. Our dad has become increasingly isolated from us, from many of his long-time friends, and from other family members. From our perspective as his children, this isolation makes it even harder for him to get an honest picture of what is happening or to hear alternative viewpoints, and it leaves us feeling shut out while decisions are being made that affect his health, his company, and his legacy.





We are not trying to attack anyone’s character. We are trying to describe, as carefully and honestly as we can, how this situation looks from the standpoint of his children who are watching his health, finances, and legacy erode.





What we are fighting to protect

We are fighting to protect our dad’s health and dignity by pushing for appropriate medical evaluations and safeguards.





We are also fighting for OEM, because that company is our father’s legacy. He loves OEM deeply, and for much of our lives we have at times taken a back seat because preserving that company meant so much to him. It is more than a business to him it is a lifetime of work, relationships, and responsibility to employees who have been there for generations. That is a big part of why this fight has to continue.





We are also trying to protect the Morvant Ranch Trust assets that were meant to provide for his descendants, so they are not left with neglected property, drained accounts, and a broken legacy.





Why we are asking for help

This is not something that comes naturally to us. We are not the kind of people who usually ask others for help like this. We are much more used to being the people who donate when others are in need, not the ones telling our own story and hoping someone will step in.





But we are running out of options. We truly do not know what else to do except put our story out here and hope that people will help us continue fighting for our dad.





My brother has liquidated assets. I am selling my house. We have used savings and taken on debt. We are doing this because we honestly believe our dad would want his children and grandchildren, and his loyal employees, to be protected from what is happening now.





Why this fight matters so much

Every step in the trust case and related legal work costs money. Without help, we may be forced to stop. If we stop, the financial and emotional harm will likely continue, and the chance to preserve our dad’s legacy could be lost.





If we do not win this case, we are afraid our dad is going to lose everything. We may not have the money to care for him the way he deserves at the end of his life. The thought of him ending up alone and bankrupt after a lifetime of hard work is devastating to us.





We’re asking friends, family, and anyone who cares about protecting vulnerable elders to help us:

Cover ongoing legal fees so we can see the trust and company cases through.

Push for proper neurological and neuro-psych evaluations so the court can fully understand our dad’s condition.

Stand in the gap for someone who, in our opinion, cannot protect himself right now.

From our perspective as his children, this fight is about love, responsibility, and honoring the values he raised us with. Even small contributions matter. Sharing this story also helps. The more people who know, the more likely it is that we can keep going.





Thank you for reading and for anything you can do to help us help our dad.





Trish Fleming, Troy Morvant, and Brandi Toomer along with Jaide and Jacob Fleming, Vanessa Toomer, and Jackson Fleming