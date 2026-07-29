A Family trying to stay afloat

After three denials while living in a DHS homeless shelter, Tkai T. refused to give up. Following a fair hearing, she was finally approved for housing assistance—recognizing the strength it took to hold her family together after the loss of her sister and taking in her nephew.





While navigating the shelter system, Tkai’s family also endured another heartbreaking loss. On April 25, 2026, they laid their beloved grandmother to rest in Currituck County, NC. The emotional and financial strain from the trip has made an already difficult situation even harder, leaving her unable to keep up with storage fees, cell phone bills, and basic personal needs.





Now, with a voucher in hand, she is actively searching for a safe, stable home for her 11-year-old daughter, her fiancé living with mental illness, and her nephew. Once stable housing is secured, she is committed to returning to work and continuing to provide for her family.





This is more than a move—it’s a chance to rebuild, heal, and regain stability. Any support during this time would help Tkai and her family move forward.



