A Family Seeking Safety and Hope









My name is Kenny Thomas. I am from Nigeria. I lived peacefully with my family and worked hard to provide for them. We built our lives through years of dedication, sacrifice, and honest work.

Unfortunately, due to the growing insecurity in our area, our lives changed dramatically. Criminal groups and kidnappers became active in our community. We received threats, and there were reports of people being abducted for ransom. Fear became a daily reality for my family.

One night, we received information that armed kidnappers were planning to target us. Fearing for our lives, we made the difficult decision to flee immediately. We left our home with only a few personal belongings, abandoning everything we had worked for over many years.

During our escape, we lost our house, business assets, household property, and savings. We were forced to move from place to place seeking safety. The emotional and financial impact on our family has been devastating.

Today, we are struggling to rebuild our lives. We need support for food, shelter, education for our child, and an opportunity to start a small business again so that we can become self-sufficient.

We are not asking for luxury; we are asking for a chance to live safely and provide a better future for our family. Any assistance, support, or opportunity would help us begin rebuilding what was lost due to insecurity and displacement.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering our request for help.

Sincerely,