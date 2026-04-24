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A FAMILY JOURNEY THROUGH HARD TIMES

Goal₦150,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byOlusegun Omolade

Fundraiser funds will be received by Olusegun Omolade

A FAMILY JOURNEY THROUGH HARD TIMES

Help Our Family Rebuild and Move Forward

Life can change in an instant.

Just a few months ago, our family was doing everything we could to provide a stable and loving home for our children. We worked hard, paid our bills, and looked forward to a brighter future. Then unexpected challenges struck all at once, leaving us struggling to keep up with basic necessities.

Despite our best efforts, mounting expenses and financial hardship have placed an enormous burden on our family. We have faced difficult choices between paying bills, providing food, covering transportation costs, and meeting the everyday needs of our household.

Through it all, we have remained united. We continue to support one another, hold onto our faith, and work toward better days. However, we cannot overcome this challenge alone.

We are reaching out to ask for help during this difficult season. Funds raised through this campaign will go toward essential family expenses, housing costs, food, utilities, transportation, and helping us regain financial stability.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings hope and relief to our family. Your generosity will help provide security, peace of mind, and the opportunity for us to focus on rebuilding our lives.

If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this campaign with others would be an incredible blessing.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express. Together, we can overcome this challenge and create a brighter future for our family.

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