A Family in Crisis

Friends,

There is a Christian family I've known for many years who is in desperate need right now.

They live in a country where their faith makes them a target — where being a Christian means facing hostility, discrimination, and danger every single day. On top of that, work is nearly impossible to find. What little they had is gone. Right now, they are struggling to meet the most basic needs of life: food on the table, clothes on their backs, a roof over their heads.

This isn't a family who gave up. This is a family that has held onto their faith through unimaginable hardship — and they desperately need our help.

I've been supporting them personally for as long as I can, but the truth is — their need is greater than what one person can carry. That's why I'm asking you to stand with me.

Every dollar you give goes directly toward:

🍞 Food and clean water 👕 Basic clothing 🏠 Safe shelter

No amount is too small. A little from many people can change everything for this family. If you can give, please give. If you can't give, please share — getting the word out is just as powerful.

Let's show this family that they are not forgotten, and that people across the world care about their survival and their dignity.





Thank you in advance for your prayers and generosity!





Full disclosure: They are unable to have funds directly deposited in a bank account, so they are being directed to me. I will give 100 percent of the proceeds to them via Western Union, and am willing to provide documentation to show that none of the proceeds will be kept by me.