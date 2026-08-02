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A Family Asking for a Chance to Start Over

Goal$45,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDanny Langford

A Family Asking for a Chance to Start Over

A Family Asking for a Chance to Start Over

I never thought I would have to ask strangers for help, but our family has reached a point where we truly need it.

For the past six years, our family has been dealing with one difficult situation after another, and much of it began with a devastating loss.

Six years ago, our best friend's 18-year-old son died by suicide. He had lived with our family for approximately 10 years and was like a brother to our children. Losing him had a profound impact on our entire family.

Our children were still in grade school, and both have struggled with serious mental health challenges since his death. They have needed years of treatment, including psychologist appointments, medications, emergency room visits related to self-harm, and four separate mental health hospitalizations.

We would never hesitate to get our children the care they need, but the financial consequences have become overwhelming.

Over the years, medical bills, copays, prescriptions, hospital stays, and other expenses continued to accumulate.

Then our family experienced additional loss and financial hardship. Our best friend's father passed away after a long battle with cancer, and she moved in with her mother to help care for her. We shared in the household bills. My wife also returned to school after being out of the workforce for approximately 10 years, creating additional financial pressure during an already difficult time. She is working now but even after going back to school makes a $1 over minimum wage.

We have worked hard to keep our family going.

My wife works more than 40 hours a week.

I work approximately 55 hours a week.

I've taken on odd jobs, sold many of our belongings, and worked delivery jobs whenever possible to bring in extra money.

Still, we have not been able to catch up.

Our Current Debt

We currently owe approximately:

Medical bills — $18,200

Credit cards — $18,000

Student loan — $9,000

Total Debt: $45,200

Some of the medical debt has already gone into collections.

Our mortgage has also increased from approximately $949 when we originally bought our home to about $1,353 today because of increases in property taxes and insurance. The house itself needs significant repairs and maintenance.

At this point, our income is largely consumed by the necessities of everyday life.

We make payments whenever we can, but new expenses and unexpected needs continue to make it difficult to reduce the balances.

We aren't asking anyone to completely solve our problems.

We're asking for help getting our debt down to a level where we can realistically manage it ourselves.

If you can donate $10, $25, $50, $100, or anything at all, it would help.

If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to us. You never know who might see it and be in a position to help.

Every donation would help us move one step closer to getting out from underneath this debt and rebuilding the financial stability our family has been trying to regain for years.

Most importantly, it would give us some breathing room after years of financial stress and allow us to focus more on our family and our children's continued well-being.

Thank you for reading our story.

Thank you for donating.

Thank you for sharing.

And thank you simply for caring enough to listen.

We are incredibly grateful for any help our family receives.

Danny Langford & Family


https://paypal.me/livingroomtrends

https://cash.app/$OpaljoesDanny

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