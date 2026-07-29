A Faith-Led Missionary Journey

Hello friends,

If you know me, you know that asking for help does not come naturally to me. For that reason, I have spent many months praying before sharing what I believe God is calling my family to do.

For years I have prayed over the decision to go into missionary work, seeking God's wisdom and guidance. I did not want to move forward unless I was confident that this desire was rooted in obedience and not personal ambition. After much prayer, reflection, and counsel, I believe God is leading my family into a new season of faith.

For those of you who do not know me, my name is Tina, and I am the mother of two incredible boys, Mason (14) and Gio (4). Over the course of my life, God has repeatedly placed a deep love for missions and service on my heart. Some of the most transformative moments of my faith journey have happened while serving others. Every mission trip I have participated in has strengthened my relationship with Jesus and reminded me that God often works through ordinary people who are simply willing to say yes.

This summer, my family will be relocating to Tennessee as we explore missionary partnerships, service opportunities, and the place where God may be calling us. While we do not yet know exactly where this journey will lead, we are committed to moving prayerfully, patiently, and with open hearts.

This transition requires significant preparation. As a new small business owner, I have had to pause taking new customers while preparing for the move. We will be traveling with our RV, which allows us to keep expenses low and remain flexible as we seek opportunities to serve. I own the vehicle's outright and I am deeply committed to living simply and stewarding every dollar wisely.





Funds raised through this campaign will help cover:

Fuel and travel expenses during relocation and ministry exploration Essential Vehicle maintenance needed for safe travel Campground and utilities expenses when needed Groceries and basic living expenses during the transition Loss of income while getting reestablished, health expenses, basic necessities

*The goal is not to become dependent on donations. I fully intend to work, earn income, and contribute wherever I am able. This fundraiser is designed to help bridge the gap during a season of transition and discernment, allowing us to persue ministry opportunities without making decisions out of financial fear or urgency.





My goal is not simply to relocate. My goal is to follow God's leading wherever He directs us. Along the way, I hope to share our journey, our lessons, our challenges, and the ways we see God working. I want supporters to know exactly how their generosity is helping us move forward in faith.





More than financial support, I ask for your prayers.

Pray for wisdom as we make dicisions.

Pray for safe travels.

Pray that God would open the right doors and close the wrong ones.

Pray that my boys and I would grow closer to Him through every step of this journey.





Not everyone is called to go. Not everyone is called to give. But all of us are called to participate in God's work in different ways. If you feel led to support us financially, I am deeply grateful. If you are unable to give, your prayers are just as valuable and appreciated.





My promise is to steward every gift responsibly and to honor God with the resources entrusted to us. Thank you for being a part of this journey.





"Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in Heaven." Matthew 5:16





God bless you and thank you,

Tina, Mason & Gio





NOTE: We have prayerfully chosen a goal that would provide approximately one year of basic support while we establish ourselves, seek work opportunities, and explore ministry partnerships. Any funds not immediately needed for our family's support will be used to extend ministry efforts and serve others along the way.