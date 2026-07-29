A Faith Appeal to Help My Best Friend Sam

Dear Friends, Family, and Brothers & Sisters in Christ,





In the mighty name of Jesus, I come before you with a heavy but hopeful heart, asking for your prayers and support for my dear friend Samuel Montoya. Sam is one of the kindest, most faithful men I know — a devoted father, a loving son, and a true servant who has spent his life pouring out for others even while battling serious health challenges. God has blessed us with a friendship of nearly 11 years, and we’ve walked through both the highest highs and the lowest lows together. Now, Sam needs the Body of Christ to step up and be the hands and feet of Jesus for him.





The Urgent Need





In October 2025, Samuel was in a car accident while driving his mother’s car (with her permission) after picking up his daughter from his ex-wife’s home. Thankfully, no one was hurt — not even his daughter’s gecko, though its habitat did get dramatically rearranged! Unfortunately, Sam was at fault. He totaled his mom’s car and has been court-ordered to pay $2,900 to the other driver within 60 days which is approximately July 7, 2026.





What makes this especially painful is that both Sam and his mom had full coverage insurance… or so they thought. After his father passed, someone at the insurance company changed his mom’s policy to liability without her knowledge or permission. Through policy loopholes, neither insurance company will cover the damages or replacement if his mother's car. If this debt isn’t paid, Sam faces the very real possibility of jail time — something that would leave his 90-year-old mother home alone and create chaos for his children.





Sam’s Story – A Man of Faith and Sacrifice

Sam retired early from Las Cruces Public Schools, Las Cruces, NM after a Transient Ischemic Attack (mini-stroke) right after a well-deserved promotion to a lead position at Oñate High School. While in the hospital, doctors discovered congestive heart failure and cardiomyopathy as a result of receiving chemotherapy to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2001. He now lives with a defibrillator and his heart function has been as low as 5% — currently averaging 20-40%. This condition lands him in the hospital regularly because he literally cannot breathe. He is currently hospitalized again as I write this.





Despite all of this, Sam is an incredible father to six children (three adults and three still in high school). He pays court-ordered child support and back child support — even though his ex-wife (a speech pathologist who earns significantly more) has refused to provide her income information despite requests for an audit and pleas from their own children.





After Medicare deductions, Sam’s monthly disability take-home is less than $800. He simply does not have the means to cover this court debt.





Since his father’s passing nearly three years ago, Sam has stepped up to care for his aging mother and the family home they built together — all while managing his own fragile health. He is too proud to ask for help, which is why I’m doing this for him (he’d probably be mortified if he knew right now!).





Who We Are

Sam and I are both 100% disabled. We are the best of friends. I retired from Las Cruces Public Schools, where I taught at Mayfield for 10 years, due to my own health issues in 2022. We don’t come from wealthy families. We live in the poorer part of town, but God has given us kind hearts that love to bless others. We would gladly give the shirts off our backs before letting someone else go without. We both give back to our community without question.





This is not a scam. Per God, Every Dollar will go to this campaign as follows: The 1st 10% will go back to Give Send Go to keep it as a free service. The next raised will go directly to the $2,900 + ?? will go to the court debt and related court fees. All of the remaing funds donated will be paid directly to Three Crosses Hospital to cover Sam's mounting medical bills not covered by insurance,. I will gladly provide proof and paperwork to anyone who asks. You can give through GiveSendGo (which charges no fees) or directly via Chime: $Deborah-Schultz-26.





A Prayer Over Samuel & Over You

Father God, Son and Holy Spirit — we come before You in the mighty name of Jesus, the Name above all names. We thank You for Samuel’s life and faithful heart. Lord, we ask for supernatural provision, protection from jail time, and an extra dose of healing for his heart, mind, body, and soul. Pour out Your mercy, grace, forgiveness, patience, kindness, faithfulness, gentleness, love, joy, peace, and self-control over Sam, his children, his mother, and his entire family.





We also lift up President Trump, his family and administration, all Americans, our military, law enforcement, Israel, world leaders, and every person reading this. Father, may Your name be glorified through this situation. You alone are worthy of all praise!





Thank you for being the answer to our prayers. God sees your generosity and will bless you for blessing one of His own. Even a small gift or a heartfelt prayer makes a difference.





In Jesus’ Mighty Name, Amen.





Call to Action:

Will you join us in showing the love of Christ? Every gift, every share, and every prayer matters. Let’s rally around Sam so he can focus on healing, caring for his mom, and being the father his children need — without the shadow of jail hanging over him.





Thank you and God bless you abundantly!





Your Sister in Christ,

Deborah J. Schultz