A Dry Place to Sleep...

My name is Ronald.. about 6yrs ago I suffered a traumatic brain injury. And my fiance never left my side. But I watched it destroy her inside. She had to teach me to read and write all over again. An we slipped into addition. And I woke up one afternoon and she was gone. So I went to Wilmington Treatment Center and got clean and I will inclose a photo of what I came home to. Needless to say the TBI and my current physical condition. Put me as permanent Disabled. By the state of North Carolina. I do draw a check for a lil over 1300.00 but I lost the place where we had been staying because I couldn't work I couldn't come out of my bedroom for 3mths. So I had to let my home go into forcloser. And what money I could get from saling everything I owned. I bought a camper. And went to Wilmington to get clean and sober. For the past 3½yrs I have been living in my truck. And I can not come up with all the money I need to rent a place. Currently in North Carolina for deposit first mouth rent and application fees it's around $3000.00 on the LOW SIDE. Just to get somewhere warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Im not ask for a hand out. Just a hand up. If anybody out there can help a

100% mentally/physically disabled man that just turned 50 on 23rd or April. I ask you please Help. If you live close to Burke County NC I will be more then happy to do any kinda work u may have around your homes or propertys. I will just need a ride cause the courts took my license when I had the TBI I missed a court date for expired tag and my license had expired the same day. And I owe so much in fines I don't think I will ever get back my license. May God Bless you all and thank you all so much. God is Good 😊

Thanks

Ronald Wayne Burnette ll