A Dream Home

Hello everyone my name is Blaine I have a blessed family of my wife and 7 kids, our house is currently way to small for all of us. I'm trying to get funds for building home another one right beside the one we live in right now. It's only a 3 bedroom. Where all of the kids are growing up their is not enough space for all of us. Especially when you got 1 teenager and the rest coming right up behind her. Any donations will help out and thank you for reading.