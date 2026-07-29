A Dream Anchored Help Us Launch Our Family Boat

Hello friends, family, and kind strangers. I am reaching out today with a humble request. For a long time, it has been our family's dream to get out on the water—a place to disconnect from the overwhelming stresses of daily life, find peace, and create lasting memories.

Some of you may know that we tried to make this dream a reality once before. Unfortunately, our previous boat turned out to be a devastating financial setback. We lost a significant amount of money on it, and it truly broke our hearts to think our dream of being on the water was over.

Recently, we were blessed with a second chance and were able to acquire a modest, reliable boat. I have poured my time and what little savings we had left into routine maintenance to ensure she is completely safe and seaworthy. However, life threw some unexpected curveballs, and we have hit a financial roadblock right at the finish line: the state registration fees and taxes.

After exhausting our budget on necessary upkeep, required safety gear, and the heavy burden of winter storage costs here in the Northeast, we simply don't have the funds left to legally put her in the water this season. We are so close to getting our dream back. I know times are tough for everyone, but any contribution, no matter how small, will help us cross this final hurdle. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us launch this dream. God bless.