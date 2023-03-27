A Dream 18 Years in the Making — Reuniting With My American Family ❤️

Sometimes, there are people who become part of your heart and stay there, no matter how many years pass or how far away life takes you.

When I was a little girl growing up in Belarus, I had the opportunity to travel to the United States through a children’s program and stay with an American family.

At that time, I was just a child. I could never have imagined how important these people would become in my life.

They gave me kindness, warmth, care, and memories that I have carried with me throughout my entire life. For me, they were never simply a host family. They became a very special part of my childhood — people I will always remember with love and gratitude.

Then the program ended, and life changed.

Years passed.

It has now been about 18 years since I last visited the United States and saw my American family in person.

Eighteen years is a very long time.

I grew up. I became a mother. I went through a divorce. Today, I live in Poland with my child.

But there is one dream I have never let go of.

I want to see them again.

I want to travel to the United States with my child and introduce them to the people who were once such an important part of my childhood.

I want to stand in front of their door after all these years, see their faces, hug them, and simply say:

“I never forgot you.”

And there is something very special I hope to do.

I would love for our reunion to be a surprise. ❤️

Unfortunately, at this moment, I cannot afford the trip on my own. The cost of visas, flights, travel insurance, transportation, accommodation, and other necessary expenses is more than I can manage financially.

That is why I decided to share my story and ask for help.

I am not raising money for a luxury vacation.

I am raising money for a reunion I have been dreaming about for 18 years.

My goal is to raise $5,500 to help cover the necessary costs of traveling from Poland to Michigan with my child and returning home safely.

Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to me.

If you cannot donate, sharing my fundraiser would also be an incredible help.

I know there are many important causes in the world, so I am deeply grateful to anyone who takes the time to read my story.

Maybe someone who sees this fundraiser will understand what this reunion means to me.

Maybe someone will help me take one step closer to that door.

After 18 years, I want to go back.

I want to see the people who were part of my childhood.

I want my child to meet them.

And I want them to know that, despite all the years and all the distance,

I never forgot them. ❤️

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading, donating, or simply sharing my story.

With gratitude,

Katsiaryna



