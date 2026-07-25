



My goal is simple: to secure a piece of land in northern Utah and preserve it with a purpose.





I believe not every acre needs to become another subdivision, shopping center, or commercial development. I envision a different kind of development—one measured not by the financial value of the land itself, but by the opportunities it creates for people, families, wildlife, education, and community.





The land itself is not intended to be a for-profit venture.





Its purpose is to preserve open space, protect native wildlife and natural ecosystems, celebrate American heritage and values, strengthen families and communities, and provide a place where people can gather, learn, teach, create, build, explore, and grow together.





I envision this land becoming more than just open space. I want it to become a place where community comes alive.

A place where Renaissance faires become traditions. Where farmers markets strengthen local communities. Where artisans, craftsmen, tradesmen, educators, teachers, trainers, historians, researchers, conservationists, musicians, veterans, local creators, museums, living history organizations, scouting groups, schools, and community organizations gather to share their knowledge, skills, crafts, and passions with others.

A place where traveling historical exhibits, living history demonstrations, educational programs, wildlife and conservation initiatives, traditional trades, outdoor recreation, and family traditions all have room to flourish.

A place where children experience history instead of only reading about it. Where traditional skills are practiced instead of forgotten. Where families unplug, explore, learn, and create lasting memories together. Where neighbors become friends. Where respect for the land, stewardship of wildlife, appreciation for our shared American heritage, craftsmanship, volunteerism, personal responsibility, self-reliance, and service to one another are encouraged through participation.

This property is being created as a community resource—not a commercial venue.





I will not charge anyone for the use of the land itself.





Individuals and organizations are welcome to teach, demonstrate, perform, create, exhibit, celebrate, volunteer, or sell their own goods and services if they choose. My commitment is simply that access to the land itself will not be monetized. If venue costs, or amole space are the only things preventing you from putting your brand of good into the community, this place is intended to remove that barrier.





Use of the property will be coordinated through a simple reservation process so activities remain compatible with one another, protect wildlife and natural resources, and ensure the land continues serving its intended purpose. Coordination exists to responsibly steward the property—not to create a pay-to-use venue

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This is not intended to be a place for loitering, vandalism, or activities unrelated to the mission of the property. Although privately owned, it is intended to remain open and welcoming to those who come for its intended purpose: learning, teaching, preserving, building, creating, volunteering, exploring, celebrating, and strengthening their communities.





As the property grows, I intend to develop the infrastructure needed to better support these uses while respecting the land itself. My long-term vision includes environmentally responsible improvements such as solar-powered utilities, public park-style restroom facilities, gathering pavilions, trails, educational spaces, habitat restoration projects, and other practical amenities that improve accessibility while preserving the property’s natural character. Until those improvements are in place, groups are welcome to provide the logistics needed for their own activities.





I don’t want this land to become known for what is built on it as much as for what happens because of it.





I hope it becomes a place where wildlife thrives, where history is kept alive, where American culture and heritage are celebrated, where traditional skills are passed from one generation to the next, where families grow stronger, where communities become closer, and where people from every walk of life are welcomed to contribute something meaningful.

This vision is still taking shape. Logistics will continue to evolve, and I genuinely welcome thoughtful feedback, constructive criticism, and new ideas. If you have a vision for a permanent addition—a trail, workshop, educational feature, memorial, habitat restoration project, historical exhibit, gathering space, or something entirely your own—I would love to hear it. And if one day you get a wild hair to show up with your tools, your skills, your equipment, and a desire to build something meaningful, you’re invited to share your idea. If it aligns with the mission of this place, I’d be honored to explore bringing it to life together.





Mike Rowe… I may have a job for you.





And MrBeast, consider this an open invitation. If you ever need a place for your next ambitious idea, we’ll save you a parking spot…

…or a helipad.





Disclaimer: This project is an independent effort and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, endorsed by, or coordinated with MrBeast, Mike Rowe, or their respective organizations. References to them are simply open invitations. Their participation is neither expected nor required. Plans for the property may evolve as logistics, stewardship, conservation needs, and community feedback are considered, while remaining faithful to the mission of preserving land, protecting wildlife, strengthening families and communities, celebrating American heritage and culture, and providing a place where people can gather, learn, teach, create, and serve together.



