A Degree for the Family Tree

Hey everyone! As a lot of you know, I graduated early and I’m getting ready to start my next chapter at university. I’ll officially be the first in my generation to attend a university, and I plan on majoring in psychology before continuing on the path toward law. I’m super excited (and a little terrified of textbook prices 😭), so I created this GiveSendGo to help with college expenses like books, dorm essentials, transportation, fees, and everything that comes with surviving college life. My goal is $17,000, and every donation, repost, prayer, and word of encouragement truly means more than you know. Thank you for supporting me as I work toward building a future not just for myself, but for the generations after me too. Y’all are officially investing in a future psychology major and lawyer

no pressure! 💛



