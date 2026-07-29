Since 2011 Our waterskiing community has worked with different groups of kids/adults teaching them how to waterski, kneeboarding and tube. All the while teaching them about the Love of Jesus Christ. Our location is at the Delaware state park. We have 4 boats with 10 volunteers who are tournament waterskiers. We also have Chick fil la as our food sponsor but need funds for gas and equipment! We gave gas many people raise their hands for Jesus and a few baptized!!!

It’s truly a Day to Remember! All proceeds go to www.INHISWAKES.com