GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

A Daughter’s Plea

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichelle Pohl

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michelle Pohl

A Daughter’s Plea

** unfortunately I didn’t make it 😢 He passed on July 18th at 5 pm**


Now to plan his Veteran Memorial Service…

My father is currently on hospice in Massachusetts, and I am desperately trying to get there before it’s too late. I live in Tennessee, work 12-hour shifts, live alone, and am solely responsible for all of my financial obligations. Despite working full-time, I live paycheck to paycheck and simply cannot afford the cost of last-minute airfare, a rental car, hotel accommodations, meals, and the expenses of traveling while still keeping up with my monthly bills.

My father was not part of my childhood. I found him when I was 18 years old, and from that day forward we built the relationship we had both missed for so many years. He has been a loving and devoted father ever since and has been an incredible grandfather to my daughter from the day she was born. The time we’ve shared together has meant more to me than words can express.

The thought of not being able to hold his hand, tell him I love him one last time, or simply be by his side during his final days is heartbreaking. It has taken an emotional toll on me, and I am struggling with the reality that financial hardship may prevent me from saying goodbye to my father.

If you are in a position to help, no matter how small the contribution, it would mean more than I could ever express. Every donation will go directly toward travel expenses so I can make this trip from Tennessee to Massachusetts and spend these precious final moments with my dad.

If you are unable to give, I completely understand. I ask only that you please share this message and keep my father, my family, and me in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, compassion, and support. It will never be forgotten. 🙏

** unfortunately I didn’t make it 😢 He passed on Kuly 18th at 5 pm**


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve