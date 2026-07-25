A Daughter’s Plea

** unfortunately I didn’t make it 😢 He passed on July 18th at 5 pm**





Now to plan his Veteran Memorial Service…

My father is currently on hospice in Massachusetts, and I am desperately trying to get there before it’s too late. I live in Tennessee, work 12-hour shifts, live alone, and am solely responsible for all of my financial obligations. Despite working full-time, I live paycheck to paycheck and simply cannot afford the cost of last-minute airfare, a rental car, hotel accommodations, meals, and the expenses of traveling while still keeping up with my monthly bills.

My father was not part of my childhood. I found him when I was 18 years old, and from that day forward we built the relationship we had both missed for so many years. He has been a loving and devoted father ever since and has been an incredible grandfather to my daughter from the day she was born. The time we’ve shared together has meant more to me than words can express.

The thought of not being able to hold his hand, tell him I love him one last time, or simply be by his side during his final days is heartbreaking. It has taken an emotional toll on me, and I am struggling with the reality that financial hardship may prevent me from saying goodbye to my father.

If you are in a position to help, no matter how small the contribution, it would mean more than I could ever express. Every donation will go directly toward travel expenses so I can make this trip from Tennessee to Massachusetts and spend these precious final moments with my dad.

If you are unable to give, I completely understand. I ask only that you please share this message and keep my father, my family, and me in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, compassion, and support. It will never be forgotten. 🙏

** unfortunately I didn’t make it 😢 He passed on Kuly 18th at 5 pm**



