A Dad Just Trying To Hold It Together

I didn’t expect my life to look like this right now.

A short time ago, everything shifted at once. My wife left and took everything with her. What’s left is me and my son, trying to hold things together in a place that isn’t even safe to live in.

The apartment we’re in has visible mold, no proper ventilation, and at times no power. Every time we leave, my son feels better. Every time we come back, it’s the same cycle again. I’m doing everything I can to protect him, but there’s only so much I can control inside a place like this.

I’m working, I’m trying to fix what I can, and I’m pushing forward because that’s what a father does. But right now, effort alone isn’t enough to get us out of this situation safely.

This isn’t about comfort. This is about getting my son into a healthy environment and keeping a roof over his head while I stabilize everything that fell apart.