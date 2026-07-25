A Dad & Daughter Adventure Fund — Creating Memorie

I’m a dad trying to give my daughter something I never had growing up — a childhood filled with adventure, connection, and memories that don’t fade.

Chase doesn’t ask for much. She doesn’t care about fancy things or expensive toys. What she loves most is simple: time with her dad. When she smiles during our adventures, when she grabs my hand, when she says “This is the best day ever,” I realize how important these moments truly are.

One day, she won’t be 9 anymore. She’ll grow up, build her own life, and chase her own dreams. But right now — right now — I have the chance to give her experiences that shape who she becomes. This trip is more than a vacation. It’s a chapter in her childhood. It’s a memory she’ll carry into adulthood. It’s a story she’ll tell someday.

Your donation doesn’t just help us travel. It helps a dad show his daughter the world. It helps a little girl feel seen, valued, and loved. It helps create a moment that becomes part of her forever.

Thank you for believing in memories. Thank you for helping us write ours.