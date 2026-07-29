A CRY OUT TO HUMANITY AND A PRAYER TO GOD

Have you ever fell short in life, but not cause of lack of or any fault of ur owen ? Well this cry for help is just that .If you ever have passed thru elpasos motel 6 you would find a very kind welcoming hard working lady known to many as Mrs Betty.well known for her way of providing anyone who stops their that home safe feeling that we are all familiar with she has this way of just taking care of her people just like it was her first day everyday never ending care. Well miss betty also has worked hard these past years on paying off and getting her credit good to be able to purchase a home for her loved ones to provide the same feeli ng she has provide the community for so long .But as life would have it it threw a very nasty curve ball and the place were they were renting got asked for from the landlord with out no notice but 1 month.And thats were everything comes down she will be homeless in a short time.how unfair please she doesn't even know that this is beeping done for her we plan to let her know only if we start to donate cause we want her to be. Able to buy her home her safe spot we ask everybody to please help provide this to a person that would do this for u with our a boudt.IF YOU EVER FELT HOPELESS AND COULDNT DO ANTHING ABOUT IT EVEN THOUGH YOU DONE EVERYTHING RITE WELL THIS IS UR MOMENT TO DO JUST THAT FOR SOME ONE THAT NEED OUR HELP .HUMANITY HAS BEEN QUESTIONED IF IT WAS STILL ALIVE AND IM SURE THAT IT IS FOR THAT VERY REASON IM ASKING ALL HUMANITY TO PLEAE PITCH IN.GOD BLESS U IF U HELPED AND IF U COULDNT BUT WANTED TO PRAYER IS VERY IMPORTANT IN THIS ASWELL THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS EVERYBODY........