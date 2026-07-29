GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

A CRY OUT TO HUMANITY AND A PRAYER TO GOD

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBeatriz Menchaca

Fundraiser funds will be received by Beatriz Menchaca

A CRY OUT TO HUMANITY AND A PRAYER TO GOD

Have you ever fell short in life, but not cause of lack of or any fault of ur owen ? Well this cry for help is just that .If you ever have passed thru elpasos motel 6 you would find a very kind welcoming hard working lady known to many as Mrs Betty.well known for her way of providing anyone who stops their that home safe feeling that we are all familiar with she has this way of just taking care of her people just like it was her first day everyday never ending care. Well miss betty also has worked hard these past years on paying off and getting her credit good to be able to purchase a home for her loved ones to provide the same feeli ng she has provide the community for so long .But as life would have it it threw a very nasty curve ball and the place were they were renting got asked for from the landlord with out no notice but 1 month.And thats were everything comes down she will be homeless in a short time.how unfair please she doesn't even know that this is beeping done for her we plan to let her know only if we start to donate cause we want her to be. Able to buy her home her safe spot we ask everybody to please help provide this to a person that would do this for u with our a boudt.IF YOU EVER FELT HOPELESS AND COULDNT DO ANTHING ABOUT IT EVEN THOUGH YOU DONE EVERYTHING RITE WELL THIS IS UR MOMENT TO DO JUST THAT FOR SOME ONE THAT NEED OUR HELP .HUMANITY HAS BEEN QUESTIONED IF IT WAS STILL ALIVE AND IM SURE THAT IT IS FOR THAT VERY REASON IM ASKING ALL HUMANITY TO PLEAE PITCH IN.GOD BLESS U IF U HELPED AND IF U COULDNT BUT WANTED TO PRAYER IS VERY IMPORTANT IN THIS ASWELL THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS EVERYBODY........

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $220 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,100 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve