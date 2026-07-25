A cry for help

I don't really know where else to share this, but I just need to let it out.





I'm drowning in online lending debts. It all started back in 2025 with a small loan for my brother's birthday. After that, I found myself borrowing again whenever I ran out of money for groceries or whenever payday was still a few days away. I kept telling myself I'd pay it back with my salary, but something would always come up, and I'd end up borrowing again.

Now my total debt has reached around ₱70,000, and I'm only earning minimum wage. Looking back, I can't believe how fast everything spiraled out of control.

​I have four active online lending apps. Whenever one payment is due, I take out another loan to cover it. It's become a never-ending cycle, and I feel like I'm just chasing due dates instead of actually paying off my debt.

No one in my family or among my friends knows because I'm ashamed and I don't want to burden them. Every night, I end up crying, wondering how I got here and how I'll ever get out.​​​​

Thank you for reading, please be kind.

Here is my account:

BDO UNIBANK

007510120699