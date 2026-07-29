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Farm Animals At Our Sanctuary Need Your Help!🙏

Goal$2,500 CAD
Raised$150 CAD

Fundraiser created byAngela Pauls

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rosies Best Friends Farm Sanctuary Society

Farm Animals At Our Sanctuary Need Your Help!🙏

Today, I'm going to be completely honest.

For the past two years, we've done everything we possibly could to keep Rosie's Best Friends Farm Sanctuary moving forward. But the reality is... we're tired, and we're at a crossroads.

Within just 10 months, we completed two major moves. The first move completely drained our savings. It took every dollar we had—and then some—to get the animals safely to their new home. We were only able to do it because friends donated their time, besties donated their money, supporters helped pay for animal transport, and others donated hay and supplies. We will never forget that kindness. 🙏❤️🙏

Before we even had the chance to recover or rebuild our savings, we had to move again.

With no time to restart normal operations and no financial cushion left, that second move honestly should have closed our doors. Once again, our incredible volunteers, supporters, and our amazing Besties showed up. They helped move animals, build pens, haul supplies, and gave us hope when we desperately needed it.🙏

Then life threw another challenge our way.

James was seriously injured and has now been off work for almost seven weeks, he has been medically cleared to go back to work in 2 weeks with a clean bill of health (praise God)🙏with his first paycheck not expected until the end of August. Losing that income has put our family and the sanctuary under tremendous financial pressure.

At the same time, we've continued caring for the animals every single day, while navigating public scrutiny, stress, and everything else that comes with running a sanctuary. Some days it feels like no matter how hard we work, another obstacle appears.

The truth is this...

We are no longer in a position to simply "work harder." We have reached the point where we need our community.

Right now, we need to raise $2,500 to help bridge the gap until James receives his first paycheck at the end of August. Without that support, we are facing some incredibly difficult decisions about the future of the sanctuary.

This is also why sponsorships are so important.

One-time donations help us through emergencies, but monthly sponsors and business sponsorships are what keep the doors open. They allow us to plan ahead, feed the animals, buy bedding, pay for veterinary care, and continue saying "yes" to the animals who have nowhere else to go.

If you own a business, please consider becoming a sponsor. If you're an individual, please consider becoming a monthly supporter. If you're unable to give financially, sharing this post could help us reach someone who can. ❤️❤️

As a registered Canadian charity, all donations and sponsorships of $20 or more receive an official charitable tax receipt. 💪

We know times are tough for everyone, and asking for help is never easy. But if Rosie's Best Friends Farm Sanctuary has ever made you smile, taught your children compassion, helped an animal you cared about, or given you hope, we're asking you to stand with us now.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing in us, our mission, and every animal who calls this sanctuary home.❤️🫂❤️


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