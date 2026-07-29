A Creative Safe Haven for Children and families

I’m trying to raise funds to create something really special for children and families who often feel like they don’t fit into the world around them.





As a parent with lived experience of ADHD and mental health challenges within my own family, I know how hard it can be to find places where children are truly accepted without judgement. So many families avoid cafés, groups, or public spaces because they’re worried about meltdowns, anxiety, overstimulation, or simply feeling misunderstood.





I want to create a safe, calm and creative community space where children with ADHD, autism, anxiety and other emotional or mental health struggles can come and just be themselves.





The dream is to open a welcoming café and art space where children can paint, create, relax and connect with others in an environment designed with understanding and kindness at its heart. Somewhere parents can finally sit down with a coffee without feeling stressed or judged. Somewhere families feel supported instead of isolated.





The money raised will help towards:

- securing a safe community space

- art materials and sensory equipment

- comfortable calming areas for children

- tables, seating and café essentials

- workshops and wellbeing activities for families





This project means so much to me because I know first-hand how needed a place like this is.





Every donation, no matter how small, helps bring this dream closer to reality. And if you can’t donate, simply sharing this fundraiser could help us reach someone who can.





Thank you for believing in a kinder, more understanding space for children and families who need it most.