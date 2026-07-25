A cozy place for me and my family

My family and I can't live in our dream house like we want to. We also want to get the things we need. We want a house with 3-4 rooms and 2 bathrooms. My brother and I like different things. I'm a girl, and he's a boy, meaning we shouldn't need to share a room. I'm not saying it's wrong; I'm saying we still need our space. I also want my parents to be comfy too. We all deserve this. My mother does hair, but she barely makes anything from it. We can't even get back to school stuff on time. I can't invite friends over because of how I live. Since my mother does hair, I also want her to get a room so she can do her clients.

Thank you, everyone.