A contemplative life in need of your support . 🙏

Monastery of Bethlehem





For nearly three years, God has graciously placed me within the grounds of the Monastery of Bethlehem in Livingston Manor, New York. It is a cherished place of extraordinary beauty, contemplative silence, and prayer, nestled in the Catskill Mountains. Here, the sisters of the Monastic Family of Bethlehem live their days wholly given to God - in the Liturgy of the Hours, in adoration, in work done with prayerful hands, and in the kind of hidden offering that is rarely seen but deeply needed by the world.

A contemplative monastery is not merely a quiet place. It is a place of intercession - where prayer rises day and night on behalf of a world that has largely forgotten God. Every Mass offered, every Hour chanted, and every hour of silent adoration sends grace outward in ways that cannot be measured. To be allowed to serve this community - to help the sisters in the practical work that sustains their life of prayer - is a privilege that I embrace with all my heart and soul.

God has blessed me with this opportunity, and I am humbled and honored to call this monastery my home. I believe this is where I am meant to be, although I now face an earthly challenge. My R-1 religious worker visa is nearing its expiration, and I must complete the legal process that will allow me to continue this mission.

The sisters have graciously offered to continue sponsoring me, and the attorney who has successfully assisted the community in the past has offered his services. The immigration process is extensive, however, and I am in need of financial support to help cover the associated legal costs.





The fundraising goal is based on the attorney's estimate, and all funds raised will go directly toward these legal expenses. Any contribution, no matter the amount, would be a tremendous blessing and would help make it possible for me to continue God's work here. Please know that your generosity will be received with deep gratitude and offered back to God in prayer. The sisters and I will remember each person who supports this effort in our prayers.

Thank you for supporting my journey, whether through your prayers or your financial support.





"He who calls you is faithful, and he will do it."

1 Thessalonians 5:24





" My soul Magnifies The Lord and my spirit rejoices in God My Savior ."

Blessed Virgin Mary









Note: Donations made through the GoFundMe are not tax-deductible, as GoFundMe is not a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. If you would prefer to make a tax-deductible contribution, please send a check to the Monastery of Bethlehem, with a note in the memo “Beatriz R-1 visa.”





Monastery of Bethlehem

393 Our Lady of Lourdes Camp Rd

Livingston Manor, NY 12758