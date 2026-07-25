A Community Favorite Needs Your Support

Red's BBQ & Catering

My name is Ilene Jones, and I am the proud owner of Red's BBQ & Catering in Leary, Georgia. For nearly 20 years, I have been blessed to serve this community through my passion for cooking and helping others.

Over the years, Red's BBQ has faced many challenges. We have worked hard to rebuild after a devastating fire and even after a vehicle crashed into our business. Through faith, determination, and the support of our community, we have continued moving forward.

Recently, I have been dealing with health issues that have made it difficult for me to do everything on my own. I have always been someone who prefers to help others rather than ask for help myself, but at this time, I need the support of the community that I have proudly served for so many years.

I am humbly asking for your support of my small business. Whether it's ordering a meal, booking catering services, sharing our business with friends and family, or simply offering words of encouragement, every act of support makes a difference.

Red's BBQ & Catering is more than a business—it's a part of this community, and I remain committed to serving you for years to come.

Thank you for your continued love, prayers, and support.

With gratitude,

Ilene Jones

Owner, Red's BBQ & Catering

Leary, Georgia ❤️🔥🍖

"When a community comes together, we can overcome any challenge."