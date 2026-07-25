A Comedian, a Charity, and A Very Long Job Search

Hi. I'm Rachel — comedian, ACE Advocate, and someone who has been job hunting for over a year and really needs that to change.





I know. Unemployed comedian asking for money. Very original.





But here's what's actually going on: I've been doing something that matters, and I can't keep doing it without a little help.





I started working with ACEs Matter (acesmatter.org), a Central Florida nonprofit focused on helping adults heal from Adverse Childhood Experiences — the trauma that follows people out of childhood and quietly affects their health, relationships, and daily life well into adulthood. We put on comedy shows to raise money for the cause and bring some real, genuine joy to people who have been carrying a lot for a long time.





Our first show sold out.





I did not see that coming. But it happened, and it keeps happening — we have more shows on the way, and people are showing up. This is WORKING.





The hard part is that I'm trying to build something meaningful while running on fumes. No steady income for over a year means everything is harder — including showing up for work I really believe in.





I'm not quitting. I'm just asking for a little runway so I can keep going. If you can give something — even a small amount — it goes directly toward keeping me in a position to do this.





And if you can't give, sharing this is genuinely just as helpful.





You can learn more about the charity at acesmatter.org, and follow everything I'm up to at @rachelleverone on Instagram (there's a linktree in my bio).





Thank you for reading this. I mean it.