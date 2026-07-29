A college student who just needs a lesser burden

I never imagined college would feel this heavy, and that my undergrad days would be spent this way. Most days, I wake up and I just stare at the ceiling in exhaustion. I’m a full-time student, but I also work two jobs and whatever side gig I can find just so I can help contrite to rent, groceries, and tuition payments.





Last semester, my mom got sick and had to stop working. Since then, I’ve been helping support my family while trying to stay in school. It’s especially hard in a single parent household and having to pick up the financial responsibility has not been the best. I’ve missed classes because I couldn’t afford gas, textbooks, and many times have had to skip meals





There have been days when I sat in class pretending to take notes, but all I could think about was how stressed and exhausted I felt. Still, I keep going because graduating would change everything for me and my family. And I ask that anyone please help to reduce the strain on my family. I’m not asking for an easy life. I’m just asking for a chance to keep going.





I am far behind on my tuition payments from last year and while I hope to have them paid off by the end of summer, it would be a blessing to have help in them and be able to use the summer money to prepare for next year and to help my family be a little more at ease.