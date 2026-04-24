a church in morocco for rebuilding it

Our local church in Morocco is in urgent need of rebuilding and restoration after years of damage and deterioration. This place has been an important center for prayer, peace, and community support for many people, and we are now coming together to restore it for future generations.

The funds raised will help with:

Structural repairs Roof and wall restoration Interior renovation Lighting and seating Safety and maintenance work

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to rebuilding this special place and keeping the community united. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. 🙏