A Christmas Miracle!

Clouds and Linings

Some stories deserve to be shared because they remind us what can happen when a community comes together.





Greg and Kelly Gempler have spent more than 45 years building a life centered around faith, family, and serving others. Like so many people, they dreamed of retiring in a home built on a piece of land they had worked hard to purchase in Kuna, Idaho—a place where they could enjoy their children and grandchildren, all of whom live nearby in the Treasure Valley.





Several years ago, they bought that land and invested everything they had into preparing it for the home they hoped would become their retirement sanctuary and a legacy for generations to come.





After more than a year of careful research, they believed they had found a reputable local builder. They watched his work, checked the Better Business Bureau, searched online reviews, asked countless questions, and even used modern AI tools to search for any warning signs. They did everything responsible homeowners should do.





They trusted the wrong person.





After signing their contract, Greg and Kelly gave the builder the final portion of their savings as a deposit. They also made it clear they had no financial cushion remaining. With their deposit and the initial construction draw, the builder received approximately $80,000 to begin plans, permits, excavation, framing materials, and the normal startup costs.





Then something unexpected happened.





A caring employee at Ada County Development Services noticed the builder had requested that the permits be put on hold. Concerned that something wasn't right, she contacted Greg immediately.





Her instincts were correct.





Not one penny of the money intended to build their home had been spent on their project. Repeated requests for receipts, invoices, or proof of where the funds had gone were met with silence.





As heartbreaking as that was, the response they received afterward was equally discouraging. Their construction lender simply told them they would need to come up with another $80,000 and find a new builder.





The reality was devastating.





There was no extra $80,000.





Several builders sincerely tried to make the numbers work within the remaining budget, but it simply wasn't possible. Others wanted to help but weren't approved by the lender.





Then life became even more difficult.





During this incredibly stressful time, Kelly began experiencing abdominal pain. Soon afterward, she was diagnosed with Stage IV ovarian cancer.





In an instant, dreams of retirement and building a home were replaced by surgeries, chemotherapy, treatments, doctor's appointments, and uncertainty.





Yet through it all, Greg and Kelly never lost their faith.





Through the outstanding care provided by the Karlfeldt Center in Meridian, the Oncology Department at St. Luke's, and the prayers and support of countless family members and friends, Kelly is now cancer free and continuing her recovery. Ovarian cancer is a pernicious form and Kelly is continuing with the Karlfeldt Center for ongoing cancer treatments to work towards a cancer free future.





Their community also stepped in. Friends organized a benefit at the Crooked 8 in Kuna that helped ease overwhelming medical expenses and reminded Greg and Kelly that they were not facing these challenges alone.





Then another miracle began.

Greg and Kelly are Santa and Mrs. Claus to many families, businesses and organizations here in the Treasure Valley and even a few as far as Western Oregon. Amongst these many relationships has been the Josiah & Jill Fredriksen family. Jill reached out to Kelly to ask how the house was coming along. After hearing what had happened, she said, "let me talk to Josiah". Josiah of Vineyard Custom Homes.





Josiah didn't promise the impossible.





He simply said he would do everything he could to help.





From that moment forward, something incredible began to unfold.





Subcontractors, suppliers, vendors, and tradespeople started saying "yes" to Josiah's vision. Companies donated time, materials, labor, discounts, and expertise. Each person contributed what they could because they believed Greg and Kelly deserved the opportunity to finish the home that had nearly been taken from them.





Today, because of that generosity, their home is finally becoming a reality.





The permits have been approved. The site has been excavated. Footings and stem walls have been poured. Concrete work has been completed. Framing materials have arrived, and each day brings them one step closer to moving into the home they have dreamed about for years.





Everyone involved has witnessed something remarkable—not just a house being built, but hope being rebuilt.





This fundraiser exists because, even with the tremendous generosity already shown by so many businesses and individuals, significant expenses remain. Every donation will help complete Greg and Kelly's home, assist with Kelly's continuing cancer treatments and recovery, and, if possible, help fulfill one of their dreams of hosting patients traveling to the Karlfeldt Center for treatment.





Those of us who have had the privilege of being part of this journey have seen firsthand the kindness, perseverance, faith, and gratitude that Greg and Kelly continue to demonstrate through every challenge.





If you feel led to help, we invite you to become part of their story.





Whether your gift is large or small, your prayers, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express.





Together, we can help finish more than a house. Together, we can restore hope.