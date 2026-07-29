A Chance to Spend Precious Time With Family

For my entire adult life, I have worked hard to support myself and my family. Like many people, I've spent decades focused on paying bills, meeting responsibilities, and doing whatever was necessary to make ends meet. While I'm grateful for the life I've built, much of that time has been devoted to work rather than the moments that matter most.

As I get older, I'm becoming increasingly aware that time is our most valuable gift. My greatest wish is to spend meaningful time with my children, grandchildren, and extended family—creating memories, attending family gatherings, sharing experiences, and simply being present with the people I love.

Unfortunately, financial pressures continue to make that difficult. I'm raising funds to help relieve some of those burdens and give me the opportunity to step away from the constant struggle of the daily grind. The support received will help cover living expenses and provide the stability needed to focus on family, relationships, and quality time together.

I'm not seeking a lavish lifestyle. I'm simply hoping for the chance to enjoy the years ahead surrounded by loved ones rather than worrying every day about making ends meet.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will be deeply appreciated. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.

With gratitude,

JMW