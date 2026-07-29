A Chance to Rebuild My Life for My Son

Hello, my name is Emilio.

I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this, but today I find myself facing a very difficult financial situation.

I currently have debt totaling approximately 9 million Colombian pesos. My situation began when I took out daily-payment loans in an effort to stay current on other financial obligations. What I thought would be a temporary solution gradually turned into a cycle of debt that became overwhelming.

I continue to work hard every day and do everything I can to improve my situation, but the constant pressure of these debts has made it increasingly difficult to regain financial stability.

The most important person in my life is my 2-year-old son. He is the reason I keep pushing forward and refusing to give up. For him, and for the opportunity to build a better future, I have decided to put aside my pride and ask for help.

Any funds raised will be used to reduce my debt and help me regain stability so I can continue working and providing for my family.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to us. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign would also be a tremendous help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide.























