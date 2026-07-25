A Chance to Rebuild My Life

Hello,

I never imagined I would be asking for help like this.

Some time ago, I took out a loan of approximately $30,000 USD because I genuinely believed I was helping a close family member with urgent medical expenses. I made that decision out of love, trust, and a desire to be there for someone I cared deeply about.

Over time, I learned that the situation was not what I had believed when I accepted the financial responsibility. Regardless of what happened, the loan remains entirely in my name, and I am solely responsible for repaying it.

Since then, I have done everything I can to move forward. I work hard, carefully manage my finances, and continue making my loan payments. Despite my efforts, the debt has become overwhelming and has made it extremely difficult to build financial stability or plan for the future.

Asking for help is not easy for me. I have always believed in taking responsibility for my decisions, and I continue to do so. However, I also know that sometimes accepting support is the only way to regain stability and move forward.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward reducing this debt and helping me rebuild my life. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you can offer. Your generosity gives me hope for a fresh start.



