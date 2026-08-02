A chance to keep moving forward

# **I Beat Addiction. Now I Have 6 Weeks to Keep My Freedom.**





Six months ago, I made the most important decision of my life.





Today, I am six months clean, employed, and working every day to build a future I never believed was possible. For the first time in my life, I have hope, stability, and a vision for who I want to become.





But despite doing everything my probation requires, I am facing one final obstacle that I cannot overcome alone.





I have less than six weeks to secure stable housing.





If I cannot find a safe place to live before my probation deadline, I risk losing my freedom—not because I relapsed, but because I couldn't overcome the barriers that so many people face after rebuilding their lives.





## Why This Is So Difficult





Finding housing isn't simply about paying rent.





My past follows me everywhere. A lengthy criminal record, damaged credit, medical bills, and virtually no rental history make it incredibly difficult to find a landlord willing to give me a chance. Many applications are denied before anyone ever has the opportunity to meet the person I've become.





I'm not asking anyone to erase my past.





I'm asking for the opportunity to prove that it no longer defines my future.





## My Journey





My story began long before addiction.





For more than 45 years, my life was shaped by neglect, abuse, and generational trauma. Addiction devastated my family for generations. My grandmother, my mother, and my aunt all lost their lives to overdoses. My father is serving a life sentence in prison. I was introduced to hard drugs at just 11 years old by my own mother.





For a long time, I believed that this was simply the life I had been born into.





I was wrong.





Recovery has taught me that while I cannot change where I came from, I can choose where I am going.





Today, I have completed treatment, worked through intensive therapy, maintained my sobriety, and secured employment. Every day, I choose recovery. Every day, I choose accountability. Every day, I choose a different future.





## Why Housing Matters





Recovery requires stability.





Living in my car or entering environments that threaten my sobriety would put everything I've worked so hard to build at risk. Stable housing isn't just a place to sleep—it's the foundation that allows me to keep working, continue my recovery, satisfy my probation requirements, and build a life that breaks a cycle stretching back generations.





My only support system is my partner, who is courageously battling a terminal illness while living on disability and assisted housing. I would never jeopardize the housing that keeps him safe.





I also carry the hope of one day rebuilding my relationship with my children. They are one of the greatest reasons I found the strength to change my life.





## How Your Support Will Help





Every contribution will go directly toward creating the stable foundation I need to continue moving forward.





Your support will help with:





* A security deposit and move-in costs

* Rent for stable housing

* Essential household necessities and utilities

* Required legal obligations related to completing my probation

* The next steps toward becoming a certified substance abuse counselor so I can help others find the same hope I found





I am committed to using every dollar responsibly and transparently.





## This Is Bigger Than Me





People often talk about breaking generational cycles.





I am living that fight every single day.





For the first time in my family's history, addiction does not get to write the ending.





With your help, three generations of pain can end with me.





This campaign is not about asking for a handout.





It is about asking for one opportunity.





An opportunity to keep my freedom.





An opportunity to remain sober.





An opportunity to continue working.





An opportunity to rebuild relationships.





An opportunity to become someone who can spend the rest of my life helping others overcome addiction, homelessness, and hopelessness.





## How You Can Help





If my story speaks to you, there are three ways you can make a difference:





* **Donate.** Every contribution, no matter the amount, moves me one step closer to stable housing.

* **Share.** Sharing this campaign helps it reach people who may be able to help.

* **Encourage.** Your prayers, kind words, and support mean more than you know.





Thank you for believing that people can change.





Thank you for believing that recovery is possible.





Thank you for helping me build a future where this cycle ends—and where hope begins.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for giving me the chance to keep moving forward.I Beat Addiction. Now I Have 6 Weeks to Keep My Freedom.

Six months ago, I made the most important decision of my life.

Today, I am six months clean, employed, and working every day to build a future I never believed was possible. For the first time in my life, I have hope, stability, and a vision for who I want to become.

But despite doing everything my probation requires, I am facing one final obstacle that I cannot overcome alone.

I have less than six weeks to secure stable housing.

If I cannot find a safe place to live before my probation deadline, I risk losing my freedom—not because I relapsed, but because I couldn’t overcome the barriers that so many people face after rebuilding their lives.

Why This Is So Difficult

Finding housing isn’t simply about paying rent.

My past follows me everywhere. A lengthy criminal record, damaged credit, medical bills, and virtually no rental history make it incredibly difficult to find a landlord willing to give me a chance. Many applications are denied before anyone ever has the opportunity to meet the person I’ve become.

I’m not asking anyone to erase my past.

I’m asking for the opportunity to prove that it no longer defines my future.

My Journey

My story began long before addiction.

For more than 45 years, my life was shaped by neglect, abuse, and generational trauma. Addiction devastated my family for generations. My grandmother, my mother, and my aunt all lost their lives to overdoses. My father is serving a life sentence in prison. I was introduced to hard drugs at just 11 years old by my own mother.

For a long time, I believed that this was simply the life I had been born into.

I was wrong.

Recovery has taught me that while I cannot change where I came from, I can choose where I am going.

Today, I have completed treatment, worked through intensive therapy, maintained my sobriety, and secured employment. Every day, I choose recovery. Every day, I choose accountability. Every day, I choose a different future.

Why Housing Matters

Recovery requires stability.

Living in my car or entering environments that threaten my sobriety would put everything I’ve worked so hard to build at risk. Stable housing isn’t just a place to sleep—it’s the foundation that allows me to keep working, continue my recovery, satisfy my probation requirements, and build a life that breaks a cycle stretching back generations.

My only support system is my partner, who is courageously battling a terminal illness while living on disability and assisted housing. I would never jeopardize the housing that keeps him safe.

I also carry the hope of one day rebuilding my relationship with my children. They are one of the greatest reasons I found the strength to change my life.

How Your Support Will Help

Every contribution will go directly toward creating the stable foundation I need to continue moving forward.

Your support will help with:

⦁ A security deposit and move-in costs

⦁ Rent for stable housing

⦁ Essential household necessities and utilities

⦁ Required legal obligations related to completing my probation

⦁ The next steps toward becoming a certified substance abuse counselor so I can help others find the same hope I found

I am committed to using every dollar responsibly and transparently.

This Is Bigger Than Me

People often talk about breaking generational cycles.

I am living that fight every single day.

For the first time in my family’s history, addiction does not get to write the ending.

With your help, three generations of pain can end with me.

This campaign is not about asking for a handout.

It is about asking for one opportunity.

An opportunity to keep my freedom.

An opportunity to remain sober.

An opportunity to continue working.

An opportunity to rebuild relationships.

An opportunity to become someone who can spend the rest of my life helping others overcome addiction, homelessness, and hopelessness.

How You Can Help

If my story speaks to you, there are three ways you can make a difference:

⦁ Donate. Every contribution, no matter the amount, moves me one step closer to stable housing.

⦁ Share. Sharing this campaign helps it reach people who may be able to help.

⦁ Encourage. Your prayers, kind words, and support mean more than you know.

Thank you for believing that people can change.

Thank you for believing that recovery is possible.

Thank you for helping me build a future where this cycle ends—and where hope begins.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for giving me the chance to keep moving forward.



