A chance to continue my dream

Hello my name is Hannah, I am an uprising sophomore at Salve Regina University. Attending Salve has been one of my greatest accomplishments. I have also been given my greatest opportunities at Salve. I am studying biology with a minor in chemistry and dance. On campus I am the president and founder of a club connecting students to Jesus everyday. It is called Salve Salvation (or Jesus club) .We have been able to volunteer and connect with our community while also being able to learn about the Gospel by having bible studies each week. This is the first year of the club we have 50 students connected to this group. On campus, I am also a student ambassador in admissions and take leadership roles in the dance club and the Pre-health club.





Unfortunately, I am facing a financial challenge that may prevent me from returning next year unless I can raise the funds needed to cover my educational expenses. This past year, my dad was unfortunately let go from his job, making it hard to pay for additional expenses, which would include attending Salve.





Going to Salve has been a dream come true. Before coming to Salve I dreamed of an education that would challenge me, discover my passions, prepare me for my future and most importantly draw me closer to my faith. Since arriving I have experienced a copious amount of opportunities, friendships, and personal growth and more ways than I could have imagined.

This school has become more than a place of academics- it has become my home, my community and a pivotal part of my future.

Despite working hard and doing everything I can to manage expenses, the load has become cumbersome. I am facing a financial gap that I can not cover on my own. Without additional support, I will not be able to attend the next semester this fall.

I am seeking 68,000 dollars in total, but 14,000 by the beginning of August to return. I am raising this amount to cover expenses: Housing, food, and tuition.

My goal is to complete my education and become a physician in pediatric medicine. I am committed to working hard, maintaining academic progress, and making the most of every opportunity education will continue to give me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider supporting my education. Your generosity and kindness will have a direct impact on my education, and I will be forever grateful. With your help, I will be sure to pay it forward.









With Gratitude,

Hannah H.







