Hi, I never imagined I would find myself in this position, but life doesn’t always go the way we plan. The decisions I made in the past were what I believed were right at the time. Today, I’m living with the consequences—overwhelming debt, constant stress, and the daily uncertainty of how I will make it through the next month. I am doing everything I can to provide for my two children and keep a stable roof over our heads. They are my world, and I keep going for them. But the weight of it all has taken a toll. The stress is constant, and it’s already affecting my mental health. I’m doing my best to stay strong, but I’m exhausted. This is not easy for me to ask, but I can’t do it alone anymore. If you are able to help in any way—no matter how small—it would mean more than I can express. Your support would give us a chance to breathe again, to regain some stability, and to focus on building a better future for my children. Thank you for taking the time to read this, and for any kindness you can offer. ❤️