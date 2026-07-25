A Chance to Bless a Brother in Ministry

Troy has faithfully answered God's call to serve wherever He has led. At 49 years old, he is a devoted husband, the father of nine children, and a man whose life has been dedicated to proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ. That calling has taken him to minister in Mexico, Israel, Kenya, Pakistan, and Thailand, as well as throughout the United States, teaching God's Word, encouraging believers, and sharing the hope of Christ. Today, he continues serving alongside his family through speaking, teaching, and discipleship. While the Lord has faithfully provided for his family's daily needs, the ministry is unable to cover the cost of the extensive dental care he now urgently needs. What was once a manageable issue has become a health concern, affecting his ability speak publicly and continue ministering without daily pain.





If the Lord leads you, would you prayerfully consider making a gift toward his dental treatment? Every contribution, no matter the amount, will directly help provide the care he needs. If you are unable to give, your prayers are equally treasured. Please pray that God will provide every dollar needed, grant wisdom to the dental team, and strengthen him physically as he continues to serve Christ with the same faithfulness that has marked his life for so many years. Thank you for considering how you might become part of God's provision in this season.



