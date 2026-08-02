A Chance to Avoid Losing My Home

My name is Sonia Patricia Uribe Cantor. I am 61 years old and I am from Colombia. After months of searching for work without success, I am facing a financial emergency that puts my home at risk. I no longer have enough income to pay my rent and cover my basic needs, and I fear becoming homeless if I cannot overcome this difficult moment.

I am raising COP 1,500,000 to cover my rent, food, and essential living expenses while I continue looking for employment. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to keeping a roof over my head and rebuilding my life.

I am not looking to live from donations. Throughout my life I have worked hard, and I continue preparing myself to work again. I have experience in administration, business management, entrepreneurship, virtual assistance, eCommerce, Shopify, graphic design, digital marketing, content creation, artificial intelligence, and digital tools. My goal is to regain my financial independence through honest work. If you cannot donate but know of a job opportunity or need my professional services, your support will also mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any help you can offer.