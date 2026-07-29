A Chance for Gilian to Heal and Thrive

When my younger brother was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition, our family felt lost—specialists were hours away, and treatments cost more than we could afford. Every day, I watched him struggle to do simple things like holding a spoon or saying my name. But I also saw his incredible strength and smile. That’s when I knew I had to act. This cause matters because no family should face this alone. With funding, we can bring therapy equipment and trained support to rural communities, cutting travel time and costs. It means my brother and kids like him get a real chance to laugh, learn, and live fully. Your help won’t just fund a program—it will give hope a home.