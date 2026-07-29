A center for Change and Global Changemakers

The Blue House: Renovating Infrastructure for Transformation

Lasting change requires more than vision.

It requires trusted leadership, strong partnerships, and a permanent place where ideas can become action.

For years, Bridges of Faith has served Ukrainian children, displaced families, humanitarian leaders, churches, and communities across Romania and Ukraine. We have launched educational programs, organized camps, supported vulnerable families, hosted international delegations, and built partnerships across denominations, institutions, and national borders.

Yet nearly every initiative has faced the same limitation:

We have never had a permanent home from which to do this work at scale and at a reasonable cost.

Each camp has required rented accommodation.

Each leadership gathering has depended on borrowed or expensive conference space.

Each new initiative has required temporary logistical arrangements.

The Blue House Transformation Center in Mediaș, Romania, is our answer.

We are renovating a historic building into a permanent center for healing, leadership, collaboration, and strategic action across Central and Eastern Europe.

This is not simply a renovation project.

It is the creation of infrastructure for transformation.

A Home for Independent and Agile Initiatives

Many of the most urgent challenges in our region do not fit within one church, one denomination, one organization, or one country.

Serving Ukrainian war orphans requires cooperation between humanitarian organizations, schools, churches, authorities, and international donors.

Supporting displaced families requires flexibility and fast decisions.

Strengthening Christian leaders requires trust across denominational boundaries.

Bridges of Faith was created to operate in this space.

We are interdenominational, independent, relational, and able to move quickly when strategic opportunities arise.

That agility has enabled us to respond to the war in Ukraine, establish educational programs, support vulnerable children, organize leadership initiatives, and connect people who might otherwise never work together.

But agility without infrastructure eventually reaches its limit.

The Blue House will provide a permanent home where children can heal, leaders can meet, organizations can collaborate, and new initiatives can be launched across the region.

Leadership with Local Roots and International Reach

The vision for the Blue House is grounded in years of leadership across faith, civil society, humanitarian work, and public service.

Through its founder, Thomas Kraus, Bridges of Faith is connected to several strategic networks.

Thomas coordinates the Lausanne Movement in Romania, strengthening cooperation among evangelical leaders around mission, discipleship, and the future of the Church.

He also serves as president of Alpha Romania, providing governance to one of the country’s most effective interdenominational platforms for evangelism, church cooperation, and leadership development.

His previous service as an elected member of the Sibiu County Council provided direct experience in public administration, social services, tourism, regional development, and cooperation between government and civil society.

This creates a distinctive combination of strengths:

Local credibility.

National leadership.

International partnerships.

Public-sector experience.

Church and nonprofit governance.

Practical humanitarian implementation.

The Blue House will bring these strengths together under one roof.

Why Mediaș Matters

Mediaș is strategically located in central Romania, within reach of Ukraine, Moldova, Hungary, Serbia, and the wider region.

Romania is an important bridge between Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Ukraine. It is stable, accessible, and closely connected to the humanitarian realities of the war.

The Blue House is located in the historic center of Mediaș, with the city’s medieval defensive wall at the edge of the property.

The building can host children, families, leadership teams, humanitarian workers, international delegations, churches, nonprofits, and strategic gatherings throughout the year.

Its location allows us to provide high-quality programs at a fraction of the cost of comparable venues in Western Europe.

Every amount saved on accommodation can be redirected toward children, transportation, training, and long-term impact.

Why the Renovation Is Necessary

The building was not ready for the scale or quality of work we are called to provide.

During renovation, we discovered extensive hidden damage.

Water pipes had deteriorated.

Bathrooms required complete reconstruction.

Heating and utility systems needed major intervention.

Guest rooms required repair and furnishing.

Conference, dining, and kitchen areas had to be adapted for group use.

What began as a major renovation became a deeper restoration of the building’s essential infrastructure.

This work was unavoidable.

A center serving children, vulnerable families, veterans, leaders, and international guests must be safe, dignified, functional, and financially efficient.

We have already made substantial progress.

Heating and water systems have been restored.

Bathrooms have been rebuilt.

Guest rooms are being prepared.

Furniture has been purchased.

Solar panels are helping reduce future operating costs.

The transformation is visible, but essential areas remain unfinished.

We are now seeking support to complete the renovation and bring the center into full use.

What the Blue House Will Make Possible

Once completed, the Blue House will host:

Summer camps for Ukrainian war orphans Programs for children of fallen soldiers Retreats for children rescued from occupied territories Support programs for vulnerable and foster families Trauma recovery initiatives for veterans and families Training for nonprofit and humanitarian leaders Lausanne Movement consultations Alpha Romania training and interdenominational gatherings Governance and fundraising programs International business, diplomatic, and faith delegations Volunteer training Church and nonprofit conferences Cross-border initiatives across Central and Eastern Europe

For the first time, our program, hospitality, leadership, and coordination teams will operate from one location.

This will reduce costs, improve accountability, strengthen coordination, and allow us to launch new initiatives without rebuilding the logistical framework each time.

Scaling Impact at a Reasonable Cost

Until now, many of our programs have depended on rented hotels, guesthouses, meeting rooms, schools, and retreat facilities.

That allowed us to begin, but it is not sustainable at scale.

Every camp required new accommodation.

Every conference required a new venue.

Every program required temporary equipment and hospitality arrangements.

The Blue House changes that.

The same bedrooms can serve Ukrainian children one week, humanitarian leaders the next, and paying conference guests afterward.

The same kitchen can support camps, retreats, training programs, and hospitality events.

The same meeting rooms can host governance training, trauma recovery, strategic planning, and international delegations.

This shared infrastructure allows every donated dollar to work harder.

When the center is not used for subsidized humanitarian or ministry programs, it can host paying conferences, retreats, partner events, and hospitality guests.

That income will help cover staffing, utilities, maintenance, and future charitable programs.

Our goal is not to create a center permanently dependent on donations.

Our goal is to renovate an asset that generates both social impact and sustainable revenue for years to come.

More Than a Building

The Blue House will matter not because of its walls, but because of what those walls will make possible.

A child who has lived through occupation can sleep in safety.

A foster family can receive support before reaching collapse.

A veteran can begin processing trauma.

A nonprofit leader can receive the training needed to strengthen an entire organization.

A church leader can build relationships across denominational lines.

A Ukrainian delegation can meet international partners.

A strategic initiative can move from conversation to implementation.

What Your Support Will Complete

We are seeking support for the remaining renovation and equipment needs, including:

Guest rooms and furniture Final bathroom and plumbing work Kitchen installation and equipment Dining and hospitality areas Conference and training rooms Office and coordination spaces Children’s activity areas Accessibility and safety improvements Outdoor gathering spaces Heating, electrical, and energy-efficiency work Essential operational equipment

Every completed area unlocks new capacity.

A furnished room can host children, volunteers, leaders, or a displaced family.

A completed kitchen can serve thousands of meals.

A finished meeting room can equip leaders whose work reaches entire communities.

Help Us Build the Capacity to Serve

Central and Eastern Europe is entering a defining period.

Ukraine will require long-term rebuilding.

Children and veterans will need healing.

Families will need support.

Churches and nonprofits will need stronger governance.

Leaders will need trusted places to meet across denominational and national boundaries.

Bridges of Faith has the relationships, experience, and agility to respond.

What we now need is the infrastructure.

By helping us complete the renovation of the Blue House, you are not simply restoring an old building.

You are creating a permanent home for strategic initiatives that serve vulnerable people, equip leaders, strengthen churches, and connect nations.

You are helping us do more work, serve more people, and operate at a cost that makes long-term impact possible.

Please join us in renovating the Blue House Transformation Center, the infrastructure needed to scale healing, leadership, and hope across Central and Eastern Europe.