A CAT scan..... for the Cat "Bully"

Having a pet can be both rewarding and sometimes costly. Extending that effort to our feline friends to help them get the necessary medical testing/treatment, just like our human needs, can also come at the most inopportune time, but that doesn't mean they need it any less. I'd like you to meet "Bully", given the name as he has never been hesitant to push his way into another food bowl and eat all that is available - understandable for a cat living as a stray most of his life. In trying to help my feline friend by bringing him in off the street, so he no longer has to worry about a warm or safe place to sleep, food to eat and trying to ensure that he has the care he needs, after countless calls to vet offices, trips to multiple vet, some more urgent than others, antibiotics, and lots and lots of $...it has been determined that he needs to be seen by an internal medicine vet and a CT scan is needed to figure out what is going on with my (otherwise healthy) cat. He has developed a sound like Darth Vader or like he needs a c-pap, while kind of funny sounding it began to effect his eating, swallowing and breathing all at the same time. In this quest for an internal medicine vet who can perform this CT scan, it has come to my attention that they are few and far between and the costs are astronomical (some ranging from 4wks out just to see the IM vet they may have on staff, to costs upwards of a ridiculous $5600-$8000). It breaks my heart to think of being priced out of just finding out what the issue is and not being able to help him due to cost.

Seeking both good care and cost.....I was able to get him an appt, a few weeks out for the better cost of approx. $2500-2800. While this is better, it's still a lot. It has occured to me that there are not many foundations or avenues to help with such a cost, so while I work to gather the funds, I need help. His appointment is currently, Aug 27th. If you are able to and would like to help me, help "Bully" ...I would be beyond grateful.