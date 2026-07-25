A Castle Rock Family in Crisis

Help a Meadows Family in Crisis

A dear friend of mine recently tried to end her life.

She is a longtime member of Shred415, a Meadows resident here in Castle Rock, a devoted wife, and the loving mother of three beautiful young children.

For more than a year, this family has been fighting one heartbreaking battle after another.

Her husband unexpectedly lost his job, leaving their family dependent on government assistance just to survive. While they were struggling financially, their home became infested with pests that spread throughout the house, leaving the family covered in bites every day. The infestation became so severe that they even lost their beloved family dog. The trauma continued to worsen with details I can’t tell.

She carried the weight of overwhelming stress throughout her pregnancy, and after giving birth, everything became too much to bear.

She is now battling severe postpartum depression—a devastating medical condition that can consume a mother’s mind with darkness, hopelessness, and despair. It doesn’t care how loving, strong, kind, or selfless someone is. It can convince a mother that the people she loves most would somehow be better off without her.

Last weekend, believing there was no escape from her suffering, she made the heartbreaking decision that she couldn’t live any more.

By the grace of God, she survived.

Today, she is fighting for her life in a different way.

She needs time to heal. She needs professional treatment. She needs hope. She needs to know that she and her family are not walking through this nightmare alone.

This is where we, as a community, can step in.

If you’re a Meadows neighbor or part of our Castle Rock Shred415 family, I’m asking you to help surround this precious family with love.

Every dollar donated will go directly to this family to help relieve the overwhelming financial burden they are carrying so they can focus on what matters most right now—her recovery, their children, and keeping their family together.

No gift is too small. Whether it’s $10, $25, or whatever you’re able to give, every act of generosity sends a powerful message:





You are not alone.





“Many of you already know and love this family—you simply don’t know the battle they’re quietly fighting She is one of the most amazing women I know—loving, thoughtful, compassionate, generous, always willing to help others, the kind of person who listens without judgment and gives the very best hugs. If you’ve met her, you’ve likely walked away feeling heard and loved.

Mental illness does not discriminate.

Postpartum depression can affect incredible mothers. It can affect families who quietly carry burdens no one else sees. Sometimes the strongest people are fighting the hardest battles behind closed doors.

Today, her babies need their mama.

Her husband needs his wife.

And this family needs us.





She needs more than our sympathy—she needs the kind of support that allows a family to breathe again. She needs hope. She needs relief. Most of all, she needs to know that she doesn’t have to fight this battle alone





If you’re unable to give financially, would you consider helping in another way? We are also collecting care packages, gift cards, baby supplies, toys, household essentials, or anything that would bless this family during this incredibly difficult season.





Any physical gifts and care packages can be dropped off M-F from 6am-1030 at Shred415 in the Outlets at Castle Rock.

5050 Factory Shops Blvd Ste 1045, Castle Rock, CO 80108





Thank you for praying, giving, sharing this fundraiser, and helping us carry this family through one of the darkest chapters of their lives. Together, we can remind them that hope is not lost, that they are deeply loved, and that an entire community is standing beside them.









**To protect this precious family during one of the most vulnerable seasons of their lives, I have intentionally chosen not to share their names or photographs. My prayer is that our community will respond with the same generosity and compassion they would if they knew exactly who they were.



