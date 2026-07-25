A Care Giver Need Love and Care!

Please let us pray. My daughter was planning to attend my High School Anniversary celebration with me. She felt ill and subsequently has been diagnosed with Leukemia. Its ironic that a Phlebotomist will get that diagnosis. She will celebrate her 40th Birthday on 6/26/2026. She has two amazing children a girl19 and a boy14. I want to make sure that when she beat this fight she can come back to some normalcy. I am asking for any amount to help with rent and other expenses she will endure while she tries to recover. Any consideration given would be greatly appreciated. Thank You.