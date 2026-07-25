A Car for My Caregiveing Journey

Help Me Get Reliable Transportation So I Can Keep Caring for Others

Hi, my name is Aalyiah,and asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I’m usually the one helping other people, but today I’m the one who needs a helping hand.

I’m 32 years old, and I’ve dedicated over 15 years of my life to being a caregiver. I currently work two part-time caregiving jobs, and I truly love what I do. Caring for others isn’t just my job—it’s my passion.

I care for two incredible patients. One has cerebral palsy and is nonverbal, and the other is bedbound. They depend on compassionate, reliable care every day, and I take pride in being someone they can count on. My employers have even offered me more hours, but there’s one thing holding me back: I don’t have reliable transportation.

I did have a vehicle a little over two years ago, but after I lost it, everything became much more difficult. Since then, I’ve been doing everything I can to keep working by relying on Uber rides and my grandmother whenever she’s able to help. It’s been a constant struggle, but I’ve refused to give up because I love what I do.

Right now, I spend a large portion of my income on Uber rides just to get to work. When I can’t afford Uber, I have to stay at my grandmother’s house because it’s the only way I can reliably get to work. While I’m incredibly grateful for her support, it’s hard being away from my own home for days or even weeks at a time. It often feels like my life is on hold simply because I don’t have dependable transportation.

I’m not asking for help with rent, bills, or everyday expenses. I work hard and do my best to take care of myself. The one thing I need is reliable transportation so I can continue doing the work I love, accept the additional hours my employers are offering, and stop spending so much of my paycheck just trying to get to work.

My goal is to raise $4,000 to purchase a dependable used vehicle. Having a car would change my life. It would allow me to get to work without worrying about transportation, earn more income by taking on additional shifts, and return to school so I can continue building my career in caregiving and healthcare.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to that goal. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, generosity, and support mean more than words can express. I truly believe this one opportunity could change my life, and I promise that if I’m ever in a position to help someone else the way you’ve helped me, I’ll gladly pay it forward. Thanks Angels God Bless 🙏🏿



