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A Calling to Teach: Help Build a Safe Haven!

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTasha Haynes

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tasha Haynes

A Calling to Teach: Help Build a Safe Haven!

Teaching is not simply a career for me, it is a calling. After spending years in the corporate world, I felt God placing a different purpose on my heart: to serve children. I saw students who needed more than academic instruction. They needed encouragement, safety, confidence, and someone who truly believed in them. I prayed about this calling and began a journey that would take years of dedication, sacrifice, and perseverance.


For eight years, I worked as a substitute teacher while pursuing my teaching license. Along the way, I faced many obstacles, including the heartbreaking loss of my father. There were moments when the path seemed overwhelming, but I never gave up because I knew I was exactly where God wanted me to be.

Today, I am blessed to begin my first year as a licensed teacher, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome students into my classroom.


My passion for teaching comes from a deeply personal place. As a child, I experienced abuse and know what it feels like to long for safety, acceptance, and encouragement. Because of those experiences, I have dedicated my life to helping children feel seen, valued, loved, and protected. Every child deserves to walk into a classroom knowing they are safe, capable, and important.


My goal is to create more than just a place to learn academics. I want to build an environment where students can grow emotionally, develop confidence, learn self-respect, and discover their potential. I want my classroom to be a safe haven where children feel comfortable asking questions, making mistakes, and believing in themselves.


As I prepare for this exciting new chapter and at an age where many didn't believe that I could or should go back to college and reposition myself to complete what doesn't feel like a job to me, but simply put, a calling and the most challenging, yet rewarding job I'll ever have. Unfortunately, I face a financial challenges. Like many educators, I do not receive income during the summer months, and I will not receive my first paycheck for several months. Despite these circumstances, I want my students to walk into a classroom that is welcoming, comfortable, and fully equipped with the supplies and resources they need to succeed.

Your support will help provide:

  1. Essential classroom supplies
  2. Flexible seating and comfort items
  3. Educational materials and learning tools
  4. Manipulatives for hands on learning
  5. Organization and storage solutions
  6. Resources that support both academic and emotional growth
  7. A warm, inviting space-themed environment where every child feels they belong in that "space"

Every donation, no matter the size, will directly impact the students who walk through my classroom door this year. Together, we can create a space where children feel safe, supported, confident, and ready to learn.


Thank you for helping me answer God's call to serve children and for investing in the future of every student who enters my classroom. Your generosity will help transform a room into a place where young lives can flourish.


With gratitude,

An educator who believes every child deserves to feel safe, valued, and capable of success!


Thank you!! 🙏

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