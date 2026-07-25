A call of support for Tammy and James Davidson

A Call to Support Tammy and James Davidson

Many of you know Tammy and James Davidson as longtime members of our community. Today, they are facing one of the most difficult challenges of their lives, and they need our help.

Tammy has recently been diagnosed with Stage IV extensive-stage small cell carcinoma that has spread to her liver. Due to the severity of her illness and her frail condition, her doctors have discussed a prognosis of weeks to months, with a life expectancy of less than six months.

As Tammy begins this difficult journey, her husband James has made the decision to return home to care for her. James recently started a new job that requires him to work out of state and is still within his 90-day probationary period. While his employer has graciously agreed to hold his position so he can be by Tammy's side, he will not receive any pay during this time away from work.

After nearly 20 years of marriage, James is choosing to spend this precious time caring for his wife and ensuring she has the love, comfort, and support she needs. Unfortunately, this also means the family is facing the loss of income at a time when medical expenses and everyday living costs continue to grow.

We are asking our community to come together and support Tammy and James during this incredibly difficult time. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden of household expenses, medical-related costs, and daily necessities so that James can focus on what matters most—caring for Tammy.

Please keep Tammy, James, and their family in your thoughts and prayers. Your kindness, generosity, and support will make a meaningful difference in their lives during this time of need.

Thank you for helping us show Tammy and James that they are not facing this journey alone.

Any amount—whether it is $5, $20, or $50—will make a massive difference and bring a profound sense of relief to this family.

If you are unable to donate at this time, we completely understand. You can still help us immensely by sharing this message with your network, or by keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support during this incredibly difficult time.





With endless gratitude,

Alicia Lee

alicialee1256@gmail.com



