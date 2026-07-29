A call of hope is dignity

A Call for Hope and Dignity





Hello, my name is Serafim Lubamba. I write to you today with an open heart, but with the determination of someone who refuses to see their children's future fade away.





I am Angolan, residing in Huambo, and a technician in electricity and electrical controls. For a long time, my work was to bring light and energy to the homes and businesses in my region. However, due to the severe economic crisis our country is going through, I lost my job. What began as a temporary difficulty has become a daily struggle for survival.





Our Current Reality





Today, my family and I face the lack of the most basic things: constant food and the security of our own home. As a father of three children, there is no greater pain than looking into my children's eyes and not being able to guarantee them the "light at the end of the tunnel" that every child deserves. The uncertainty about tomorrow is a shadow that haunts us, but I refuse to give up.





The Project: Transforming Talents into Livelihood





I'm not just looking for temporary help; I'm looking for the tools to rebuild our lives. My goal with this fundraising is:





Purchase Professional Tools: As a qualified technician, I need electrical tool kits and measuring equipment to provide services independently.





Create My Own Business: Establish a small electrical service workshop in Huambo to generate sustainable income.





Provide the Basics: Ensure food and stability for my family while the business grows.





Why Help?





By contributing to this campaign, you are not just making a donation; you are investing in the dignity of a worker and the future of three children who depend on my strength. I want my children to see that, even in the darkest moments, human solidarity can be the spark that ignites a new life.





Any amount, however small, brings me closer to buying the first tool and taking the first step to lift my family out of poverty.





My gratitude will be eternal. May God bless you for helping to restore light to our home.