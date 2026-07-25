A Call for Help to Ease a Family Debt Burden

Hello, my name is Juan José Valencia Pizarro and I am from Peru. I am going through a difficult financial situation due to family problems. I currently work as a security officer, but by the end of the month almost all of my salary goes toward paying a family debt. The debt belongs to my mother, and I decided to support her so she does not have to face this burden alone. With my mother’s income, we can only cover the basic needs of our household and my sisters’ education.

That is why I am reaching out through this campaign, hoping to receive any support that can help ease this situation. Any contribution, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated. Thank you very much for your solidarity and for taking the time to read my story.