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A Call for Help From My Community

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$1,415 USD

Fundraiser created byRico Thompson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rico Thompson

A Call for Help From My Community

A Call for Help From My Community

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.

Like many people, I’ve been struggling through an incredibly difficult period. I relocated from California to New York in hopes of creating a better future for myself after years of burnout, financial hardship, and unhealthy living situations. Before moving, I was carrying debt that accumulated while supporting others, dealing with unstable housing situations, and trying to rebuild my life.

I spent seven years working in nonprofit services, including case management, employment services, counseling, testing, and outreach. When I arrived in New York, I believed my experience and dedication would help me find stability. Instead, I faced setbacks, job challenges, and months of uncertainty. The stress took a toll on my mental health, leading to anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation.

Since then, I’ve worked hard to stay afloat. I’ve taken freelance work, utilized available assistance programs, and continued searching for opportunities. Recently, some of my support programs ended, including food assistance and rental aid that would have helped me get back on my feet.

Today, I am facing rent debt and the possibility of legal action from my property management if I cannot catch up. While I have new work opportunities beginning this month, including a position with Too Faced, I need immediate help to stabilize my situation.

My goal is to raise $6,000 to cover back rent and prevent further financial hardship. Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean the world to me. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser, sending a prayer, checking in, or offering words of encouragement would be deeply appreciated.

Social media often shows only the highlights of our lives. Behind the scenes, many people are carrying burdens that others never see. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your compassion, and for any support you can offer.

With gratitude,

Julian


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