A Call For Angels To Help These Two Children

On June 21, 2026, my nieces, Beth (7) and Claire (4), were rushed to the hospital after suddenly becoming severely ill. At first, the family believed they were fighting a bad cold because of their symptoms, but their condition quickly took a frightening turn.

After extensive testing, doctors determined that the cause of their illness was exposure to toxic black mold. Their medical team explained that this type of exposure can have serious long-term health effects, especially for young children whose lungs and immune systems are still developing. This diagnosis has been devastating for our entire family.

Following the doctors' recommendation, my brother-in-law immediately hired a certified mold inspection company to evaluate their home. The house failed air quality testing, with dangerously elevated levels of mold spores detected throughout the property. Further investigation behind the walls revealed extensive mold growth caused by an improperly secured plumbing pipe and a leaking HVAC line. These issues were traced back to renovation work completed just six months earlier.

Because of the severity and extent of the contamination, experts determined that the home requires full professional mold remediation before it is safe for the family to return.

Our hearts are broken. The negligence and carelessness during the renovation put my brother's entire family at risk and may have caused life-altering health consequences for two young children.

We are raising funds to help cover the overwhelming costs of mold remediation, medical expenses, and temporary housing while their home is restored to a safe living environment. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference for Beth, Claire, and their family during this incredibly difficult time.

If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Beth, Claire, and their family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.



